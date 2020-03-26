St Kitts: Dr Douglas commends Federation’s COVID-19 victims for volunteering and insisting to be tested

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), The Right Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas issued a call Wednesday for “total and full support” for the two St Kitts and Nevis nationals who have tested postive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Without identifying the 21-year-old male and the 57-year-old female, the former prime minister and veteran physician, commended them for being upright citizens who voluntarily presented themselves for testing.

“I want to commend the patients for their forthrightness, their thoughfullness and their preventative action and care for the people of St Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr Douglas during Wednesday’s edition of “Issues” on Freedom 106.5 FM.

He said it was important for the authorities to provide adequate information to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

“Our citizens must not get into this false comfort of thinking as you were made to believe as recent as yesterday (Tuesday) that we are free of this disease and that we are a model for the rest of the world,” said Dr Douglas who urged all citizens and residents to take the matter of the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

“You have to adhere to hygenic preventative measures and practice social distancing at all times,” urged Dr Douglas, who made a plea for schools in St Kitts and Nevis to be closed in conformity with the recent decision taken at an emergency meeting of OECS leaders.

He again commended the two persons for voluntarily insisting that they be tested and emphasised that the Government of St Kitts and Nevis has a responsibility to provide testing as that is the way the virus will be contained.

“We know it is already here. We need to detect it by testing, testing, testing and then if necesary pursue the required containment and control methods to ensure it does not spread,” said Dr Douglas.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps officially announced that two persons had arrived in the Federation from New York, USA.

