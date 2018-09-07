St Kitts: Christophe Harbour Foundation – A champion for education and youth development

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The continued commitment of the Christophe Harbour Foundation, (CHF), to the development of young people in St. Kitts, and also to education, was again on display on Thursday, 6th September, 2018, when assistance was provided to over 70 families, whose children received much needed “back to school” supplies.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Foundation, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of education, Vincent Hodge, praised Christophe Harbour for its invaluable contribution.

Over the years, Christophe Harbour Foundation has emerged as a champion for education through their continued support for school libraries, pre-schools, day care centers, high schools and primary schools.

Hodge said CHF is continuing to demonstrate its tremendous and unwavering support for education generally and the work of the Ministry in particular.

He told the students that they should value the gift packages of school supplies as tools for their future academic development.

But the Permanent Secretary also took the opportunity to remind the audience that it was Christophe Harbour that also secured and covered the expenses of over $36,000 in equipment and supplies to facilitate the opening of the first Autism center in the Eastern Caribbean on Tuesday, 4th September, 2018.

This center will aid government in ushering in a new level of life enhancing opportunities for children in the country and helping to tackle the growing challenge of autism.

Hodge therefore indicated that Thursday’s donation of school supplies, is simply an addition to an already outstanding record of support to youth and education in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The supplies were handed over to students of the Tyrrell Williams Primary School located in Old Road, established in 1999 and has 129 students and the Bronte Welsh Primary School, situated at Boyd’s, established 26 years ago and has an enrollment of 110 students.

During the ceremony, representative of the Christophe Harbour Foundation and Human Resource Manager, Akela Browne, indicated that the Foundation is the largest supporter of youth literacy and development initiatives in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Before presenting the packages to the students, Browne encouraged them to “Seek always to be good; to help your brother, or your sister, obey the rules of your school. Respect yourself and respect others.”

“Learn the language of love, rather than of hate. Never give up on your dreams and never place a limit on what you can achieve,” said The CHF representative.

Given her background as a Human Resource Manager, Browne admonished them to study well.

The packages included back packs, pencils, pens, exercise books, rulers, erasers and other items.

Approximately 35 students for each school benefited from the donations and Browne said that “It is my hope that these back-to-school packages will help to make your studies fruitful and enjoyable. I hope it will mean something good for you.”

“I wish you well and hope each of you will be a shining star in your school this year,” the Christophe Harbour Foundation representative concluded.

Also present at the ceremony and addressing the students were the principals of both schools, Valldine Rogers and Stewart Joseph, who thanked Christophe Harbour Foundation for their kind support and donations which they admitted were very much in need.

Similar presentations will be made on Monday, 10th September, at the Irish Town Primary and the Doctor Williams Primary in Basseterre.

Packages are being distributed to students from Kindergarten to Grade six (6).