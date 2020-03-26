St Kitts: BA makes it last flight to Bradshaw Airport until mid-April

(PRESS RELEASE) – British Airways which landed at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport a short while ago is about to make its last flight until mid-April.

Flight BA 2157 arrived at Bradshaw Airport from London-Gatwick via Antigua’s V C Bird International Airport.

It leaves this evening for Antigua before returning to London-Gatwick.

According to the St Kitts Tourism Authority, the next British Airways flight to St Kitts is scheduled for April 18, 2020.

Air Canada flight AC 1731 made its last seasonal flight to Bradshaw International on Tuesday, 24th March.

Air Canada flight AC 1730 will not operate on Saturday, 28th March.

American Airlines has suspended its flights from Dallas, Texas, New York and Miami until further notice.

United Airlines has also suspended its Wednesday UA1925 and Saturday 1926 flights from Newark, New Jersey.

According to the St Kitts Tourism Authority, Delta Airlines will continue its Saturday DL863 and DL 890 service on Saturday while the Delta flight 551 and 2103 has been suspended.

