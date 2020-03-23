St Kitts and Nevis: PM Harris incurs the wrath of nationals after Sunday’s address

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris incurred the wrath of Kittitians and Nevisians even before he completed his 22-minute national address on Sunday.

The address was first logged for Saturday night but was postponed to Sunday at 8 p.m. It was further postponed to 9 p.nm but started about 9:30.

“Baii Tim everybody ah cuss you buh. Hear pan WhatsApp wud dem send me for you and these are not political people,” posted Everton “Obi” Powell, a Nevisian based in Washington, DC and who is regarded with the Social Media guru.

“The man actually went on TV after a hour and a half delay; to say, wait until Tuesday you’ll hear what I have to say,” noted Cuthbert Dickenson.

“It is unconscionable to deliberately, or intentionally omit relief packages for the people of the twin island federation that are currently impacted and those that will be impacted in the future. The Prime Minister missed a golden opportunity to demonstrate to what may have been his largest listening and viewing audience, that he truly cares for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” stated local businessmen, Mr A. U Browne.

The Timothy Harris-led three party coalition elected for a five year term on February 16, 2015, has made history in becoming the first first-term government to go past the full five year term.

Despite claims by Prime Minister Harris that he is popular and will win the next elections, he is still pursing making chances to the electoral boundaries.

A Bill Johnson poll shows that the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) would win a majority of the seats in the National Assembly and that the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas would do a better job running the government.

According to Johnson, the poll shows that the SKNLP would win six out of the eight seats on St. Kitts if the election were called around June-July 2019.

48% of the people feel that Dr Douglas would do a better job running the country whilst only 29% think Dr. Timothy Harris is up to the job.

In addition, 48% said they wished Douglas was still Prime Minister compared to 35% who said they were content that Harris is PM.

An Electoral Boundaries Commission appointed by the Governor General on the instructions of Dr Harris and chaired by Mr Denzil Crooke is still trying to change the boundaries. Any attempt is expected to face stiff challenge in the court.

