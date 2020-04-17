St. Kitts and Nevis Government to extend 24-hour curfew

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – There are currently 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. A total of 239 persons have been tested, 14 of whom were confirmed positive with 188 persons confirmed negative, 37 test results pending and 0 deaths.

0 persons are quarantined in a government facility while 111 persons are currently being quarantined at home and 14 persons are in isolation. To date, 581 persons have been released from quarantine.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has announced yesterday, April 15t, 2020, 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, a 24-hour full curfew will be in effect. He also announced an easing of restrictions when there will be a partial curfew restored to allow individuals to purchase the necessary supplies to remain in their homes during full 24-hour curfew. Partial curfew will be in effect:

Thursday, April 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, April 20 from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 23, from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24, from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

During the extended State of Emergency and the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act, no one is permitted to be away from their residence without special exemption as an essential worker or a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police during full 24-hour curfew. For a complete listing of essential businesses, click here to read the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations and refer to section 5. This is part of the Government’s response to contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At this time, we hope everyone and their families remain safe and healthy.

