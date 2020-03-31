St Kitts and Nevis: Government declares 24-hour curfew from 7:00pm tonight

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As of yesterday evening, March 30, 2020, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has declared that, effective as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, through 6:00 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 a 24-hour full curfew will be in effect.

Under the curfew, the current State of Emergency regulations have been repealed and a new regulation put into effect where no one except the Security Forces and other Security Personnel, the Health Care Officers, technical emergency officers of utilities including telecoms, and media personnel, will be allowed out of their residences. This is part of the Federal Government’s scaled up response to contain and control the COVID-19 virus and minimize harm to its people by restricting the spread of the virus from one person to the next.

As of yesterday, March 30, there were 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Federation. This is an unprecedented time and the dangers that confront the Federation demand that Government takes serious actions to confront and overcome this pandemic. These strong measures are in place for the stated term and Government shall continue to evaluate and adapt required measures as necessary as the situation evolves.

At this time, we wish everyone and their families remain safe and healthy.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus.

