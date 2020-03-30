St Kitts and Nevis: Drew calls for robust testing; urges relocation of COVID-19 ICU from JNF Hospital and risk pay for frontline workers

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – With two confirmed cases of COVID-19, 51 persons tested, 29 negative results, 20 results pending, 335 persons home quarantined, 4 persons quarantined in facility and two in isolation in St Kitts and Nevis, as of March 27, 2020, a call was made on Sunday for robust testing.

That call has come from medical internist Dr Terrance Drew, who in a Facebook posting appealed again to Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris to bring all stakeholders to the table.

“I am asking for robust testing where we can test at least 100 persons per day at no cost to the people, a separate ICU space away from the Joseph N France General Hospital and risk and overtime pay for all frontline workers,” said Dr Drew.

“I am fully available to work during this (COVID-19) crisis and the following will not matter: political party, race, age, sex, financial status, social status, country of origin, etc. The only thing that matters is that another human being needs my help,” said Dr Drew, who added: “Let’s put down the political swords and work together as a people.”

He appealed to Prime Minister Harris “to call all stakeholders to the table including the opposition and show a united front.”

“Please take my advice. I am aggressive on this issue because I was in the USA when the Swine flu was winding down and it was depressing to see the suffering of the people even with well experienced specialists. I do not want this to take root here,” said Dr Drew noting that the country is in a state of emergency, social distancing is being enforced, hygienic practices have been improved and the Cuban specialists are now in St Kitts and Nevis.

“My only hope was that these measures were taken before the first confirmed cases, but that in the past (so) let’s do all we can now,” he stressed.

Dr Drew pursued his medical degree in Cuba before travelling to the United States where he specialised in Internal medicine.

During the Swine-flu crisis he turned down an offer to work in the US at a rate of US$180-US$200 per hour, at a minimum of 40 hours per week, about US$28,800 per month for at least a year with many other benefits.

“I respectfully declined and said that my country needs me,” said Dr Drew.

( 0 ) ( 0 )