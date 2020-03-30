St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas – Lady Byron a massive Royal Poinciana “deeply rooted and firmly planted in the history of our nation

(PRESS RELEASE) – Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), The Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas lead the party’s leadership at Friday’s funeral service to celebrate the life of the late Hilda Beatrice (Veronica) Byron.

Scores attended the Thanksgiving Service was held at the Pro-Cathedral of St George’s, which was streamed live to relatives and friends who could not make it to the funeral.

In his tribute printed in the colorful booklet, the former prime minister referred to Mrs Byron, whom he called “First Lady,” as a massive Royal Poinciana “deeply rooted and firmly planted in the history of our nation, providing shelter, strength and nourishment to those in need. She was the ultimate.”

Dr Douglas said he counts himself “blessed to have known Mama Byron. She was the ultimate Labour stalwart and would often say ‘I am a one cent Labour, I can’t change’.”

“The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has lost a real treasure and institution with the passing of Mother Byron. The collective loss to us is imaginable,” said Dr Douglas, who in expressing condolences to the large family said the leadership “of our great party mourns with you in love and frienship.”

Friday’s service for the fifth generation matriarch was conducted by Archdeacon Isaiah Phillip.

The Little Froggies rendered a poem, Tyrah Monzac and Omandey Byron (great granddaughter and grandson) sang a duet and granddaughters delivered the eulogy; great granddaughter Tevrehn Bedford read the First Lesson and great grandson Zidane Byron the Second Lesson. Archdeacon Phiilip gave the Sermon.

The body was interred in the vault which holds the remains of her late husband, Samuel at the Springfield Cemetery.

