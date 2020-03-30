St Kitts and Nevis: Cuban-trained doctors welcome Cuban medical team at airport

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) candidate for St Christopher 8, Dr Terrance Drew, who co-holds the portfolio of health in the Shadow Cabinet, was at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport Saturday to welcome a medical team from the Republic of Cuba.

The 30-person team is on a mission to assist the twin-island federation in managing and fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr Drew, since January 2020 has been publicly calling on the Government of St Kitts and Nevis to make an official request for assistance from Cuba.

“I want to say a special welcome to the Cuban health professionals. We appreciate the sacrifice that they are making to be here. They have left their families behind to come to another country to help in the fight against this disease,” said Dr Drew, who along with other Cuban-trained local physicians, Dr Sharon Archibald and Dr Norgen Wilson, personally welcomed members of the Cuban medical team.

“I want to express sincere gratitude to the Government and People of Cuba for responding to the call for help. Moreover, I am happy that the call was made. Let us as a nation show our sincere gratitude and appreciation by displaying their flag,” said Dr Drew in a FaceBook posting on Sunday.

Also present during the greeting was Cuba’s Resident Ambassdor to St Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Aberlado Hernandez Ferrer.

