St Kitts and Nevis’ COVID-19 cases quadruple in six days

(PRESS RELEASE) – St Kitts and Nevis has seen the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to eight over the past six days.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Sen. the Hon Wendy Phipps announced after mid-day Monday, the 8th case and the first on the island of Nevis.

“St Kitts and Nevis recorded one additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total of of confirmed cases to 8 and comes less than 24 hours after the Federal Ministry of Health would have announced five (new) cases on Sunday March 29, 2020,” Phipps said. The first two were announced on March 25, 2020.

Phipps disclosed that the patient is a 51-year-old female who is citizen of St Kitts and Nevis and resident on Nevis.

“As with all other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, this case is also travel-related, meaning that it was imported into the Federation given the patient’s travel history from the United Kingdom on March 14, 2020,” said Phipps, who indicated that the patient would have been quarantined since arrival in the federation.

“Now the confirmation of COVID-19, has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others,” said Phipps.

She said the Ministry of Health on Nevis has already begun tracing the contacts of this individual and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

” The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine regulations by remaining at home if you are placed on home/self-quarantine.

“Persons who have been placed in mandatory isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19 must remain in the place of isolation at all times for the duration of the period. Anyone found violating quarantine or isolation regulations will be subject to fines of up to $8,000 and other penalties. The public is also reminded to adhere to the State of Emergency provisions and regulations,” said Phipps.

On March 25, 2020 – Two (2) COVID-19 cases: A 21-year-old male and a 57-year-old female woman arrived in the Federation from New York, USA. Both arrived on March 18, 2020 and were tested on March 20.

On March 29, 2020 – Five (5) COVID-19 cases: Three females – 10 months, 24 years and 36 years and two males – 29 years and 39 years,” arrived from St Maarten and Antigua during the period March 6th to 13th, 2020.

On March 30, 2020 – One (1) COVID-19 case – A 51-year-old female who arrived from the United Kingdom on March 14, 2020.

