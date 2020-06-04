Don't Miss

St. Jude impasse: HR manager to be sent on administrative leave — NWU

By NWU
June 4, 2020

 Share This On:

Share17
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
18 Shares

St. Jude Hospital is currently being housed at this stadium.

(PRESS RELEASE) — A mediation meeting held between the management of St. Jude Hospital and the leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) was held on June 3, 2020, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Labour, Hon. Stephenson King.

The meeting discussed a petition submitted by the employees of the hospital in which the human resource manager was accused of a number of industrial atrocities.

The parties agreed to the following:
1. Andrew Piltie would be sent on administrative leave.
2. An on-the-spot investigation will be conducted by an impartial and independent individual to determine the veracity of the claims in the petition.
3. St. Jude Hospital and the NWU will meet within seven days to deal with a number of industrial relations matters.

The National Workers Union emphasizes that its Notice of Industrial Action will remain in place and it is prepared to extend that notice.

It is now left to St. Jude Hospital to demonstrate goodwill and a determination to have an amicable resolution on all matters tabled at the meeting.

(3)(0)
Share17
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
18 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Finance/Business

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.