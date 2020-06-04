St. Jude impasse: HR manager to be sent on administrative leave — NWU

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 18 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — A mediation meeting held between the management of St. Jude Hospital and the leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) was held on June 3, 2020, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Labour, Hon. Stephenson King.

The meeting discussed a petition submitted by the employees of the hospital in which the human resource manager was accused of a number of industrial atrocities.

The parties agreed to the following:

1. Andrew Piltie would be sent on administrative leave.

2. An on-the-spot investigation will be conducted by an impartial and independent individual to determine the veracity of the claims in the petition.

3. St. Jude Hospital and the NWU will meet within seven days to deal with a number of industrial relations matters.

The National Workers Union emphasizes that its Notice of Industrial Action will remain in place and it is prepared to extend that notice.

It is now left to St. Jude Hospital to demonstrate goodwill and a determination to have an amicable resolution on all matters tabled at the meeting.

( 3 ) ( 0 )