St Jude Hospital to receive medical specialists from Taiwan

(PRESS RELEASE) – St Jude Hospital will receive another batch of medical volunteers from Changhua Christian Hospital in Taiwan.

The volunteer group includes three doctors, two nurses and an occupational therapist and are due to arrive in St Lucia on September 23rd, 2017. They will remain at St Jude Hospital until October 16th, 2017.

They will work with SJH staff to broaden the hospital’s services in the areas of ENT, Emergency Medicine, Chinese Medicine, Obstetrics/Gynecology and occupational therapy.

The Changhua team will be travelling to St Lucia along with returning St Jude Hospital staff who have been undergoing a one month training program at Changhua Christian Hospital.

SJH and Changhua Christian Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in July, 2009 which allows for a twinning of the two hospitals. The agreement allows for the provision of medical volunteers to St. Jude Hospital as well as opportunities for training and professional development of SJH staff at Changhua Christian Hospital.

St Jude Hospital encourages members of the public with chronic pain or those with issues of the ear, nose and throat to call 459-6700 or 459-6750 to make an appointment.