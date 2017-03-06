St. Jude Hospital receives grant for new ambulance

PRESS RELEASE – St Jude Hospital, the main healthcare provider serving the southern half of St Lucia, is the proud recipient of a grant totaling USD$81, 162 from the Government of Japan.

The grant was presented by Japanese Ambassador His Excellency Mr. Mitsuhiko Okada to St Jude Hospital Chairman – Dr Ulric Mondesir during an official signing ceremony on Thursday February 23, 2017 at the Office of the Prime Minister in Castries.

The funds, obtained under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project, will be used to procure a state of the art Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Ambulance. The ambulance will come equipped with a defibrillator, an electrocardiogram (ECG) (a test used to check a patient’s heart’s rhythm and electrical activity), a ventilator, infusion pump, and Syringe pump.

The availability of a new ambulance represents a critical component to the hospital’s healthcare service delivery. As the main healthcare facility servicing the Hewanorra International Airport, the ambulance will help to ensure that St Jude Hospital can respond effectively in the unfortunate event of a mass casualty event. It will also facilitate the proper transfer of ventilated patients as well as patients in need of emergency diagnostic procedures not available in the South.

St Jude Hospital currently has two ambulances that were received second hand from a friendly overseas donor several years ago. However, those vehicles are no longer roadworthy and can only be driven on the hospital compound. Whenever these vehicles are not in service it severely compromises the hospital’s ability to transport patients which is why St Jude Hospital is so grateful for this important donation from the Government and People of Japan.

St Jude Hospital wishes to thank the Government and People of Japan for this wonderful gift which will undoubtedly benefit the residents in the south of the island.