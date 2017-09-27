St. Jude Hospital far from complete

Windowless and poorly ventilated recovery rooms, small A&E (accident and emergency) entrances, a maze of dark swirly corridors, bumpy ramps and low-lying ceilings were just some of the sights that greeted journalists on a walk-through of the St Jude Hospital project on Wednesday.

The tour was facilitated by the Department of Economic Affairs, represented by Philip Dalsou; consultant engineer on the project, Norman St. Ville, along with Senior Communications Officer Nicole Mc Donald.

The media was led through the Accident and Emergency Department where the entrance is no bigger than a 4 x8 feet sheet of plywood. On the surgical ward, St. Ville noted that in the radiology department the floors had to be redone because the equipment that had been ordered could not fit. The walls, he said, were also not insulated to protect the operating theatre and patient rooms upstairs.

As for the operating theatres, for size standards to be met two of the three rooms would have to be reconstructed into one, St. Ville advised, leaving the hospital with two instead of three operating rooms.

There are also issues of corridor sizes and room configurations that place columns in the middle of rooms, particularly in the medial west wing of the hospital.

To be sure, the main body of the hospital which would house patients is a long way from completion, as are the ground work that needs to be done. And there are concerns that windows in the facility are not hurricane-proof and that the roof would be in jeopardy during a hurricane.

St. Ville, in a post tour interview, said: “There is a lot of work to be done. We are about 50 percent completed and we have spent $180 million dollars.”

When asked how long we should expect any remedial work to take, St. Ville would not be pressed to give a date, he reiterated: “There is a lot of work to be done. Even if we were to work 24-hour shifts it would be a phenomenal task.”

He went on to say that renovation of buildings would include breaking down of walls and interfering with structural integrity of the buildings and that would pose serious challenges in terms of risk and cost. It would be up to the government, he suggested, whether demolishing the structure would be preferable to renovation.

Dalsou said the consultant’s report, which would include recommendations on the way forward, should be received by the government in October. Accessing funds to do-over, he said, is something that has to be seriously considered, as a large amount of money had already been spent.

“At this point funding sources are still being discussed,” Dalsou added. “We do have an initial figure of $100 million but we would need a clearer estimate which we will have after the consultant’s report and then we would explore further funding options.”

As to technical audits, Dalsou noted that audits are requested for several reasons, particularly to discover what went wrong if problems or issues arise during construction.

St. Jude Hospital patients and services have been housed at George Odlum stadium since 2009 after a fire destroyed the main hospital structure. Staff and patients face difficult conditions at a facility that itself is falling apart.