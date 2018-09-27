SRDF operational departments closed

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) wishes to inform the public that all of our operational departments will be closed today due to the impending weather system.

The Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Centre and the Jetties will all be closed today, Thursday, 27th September, 2018.

We deeply regret any inconvenience our closure might cause and urge you to remain safe during this period.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not for profit organisation located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.