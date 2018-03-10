SRDF launches organizational website

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The SRDF is proud to announce the launch of its new Sulphur Springs Park website.

“At the organization, we pride ourselves in being innovative and are constantly finding ways to improve our communication to our customers. The launching of our website is one such way of improving communication and engaging stakeholders,” said Sales and Marketing Officer, Curtis Didier.

The new website is geared towards creating an increased awareness of the different experiences at the Sulphur Springs Park particularly the inclusion of two new services, the Sulphuric Spa and the Sulphur Hot Shots Photoshop.

Didier added “Our new site is cleaner and has a more attractive design that is aligned with our corporate identity. Our customers now have better access to pertinent company information which leads to a more engaging user experience.”

The organization recognizes the importance and impact of the internet medium. The new website address is sulphurspringssaintlucia.com.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not for profit organisation located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.