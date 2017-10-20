SRDF honors staff delegation to Dominica

(PRESS RELEASE) – The nature isle of Dominica recovering from category 5 Hurricane Maria is in dire need of all the support it can receive at this time.

Items from a humanitarian-relief food drive managed by the Soufriere Foundation was delivered to the suffering island in the early hours of Friday morning on October 13th, 2017, by a team of six (6) courageous staff members.

On completion of the supply drop off, the volunteers were briefly escorted by the Parliamentary representative for Salybia, Mr. Casius Darroux before heading back to St. Lucia.

Human Resource Manager, Mr. Lester Cazaubon stated, “Throughout the years, the Soufriere Foundation has exercised the tradition of recognizing staff efforts and contributions at a grand awards dinner at year end, the organization wanted to augment this, consequently on Monday 16th October, 2017 we began the process by honoring six staff members who traveled to Dominica to deliver food and other supplies to the indigenous Carib people of Dominica in theKalinago territory.”

“We recognize their efforts, it was really going beyond and above what was really expected of them, they were selfless and exemplary having endured the 10-hour trip both ways”, Mr. Cazaubon further added.

The staff members were the first to experience a “surprise” appreciation ceremony held at the Cool Breeze conference room.

The exercise began in the form of a debriefing to the gathering; they discussed what the trip was about and their experience. Subsequently, the six delegates were presented with a token of appreciation.

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.