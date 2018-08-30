SRDF awards Soufriere top achievers with scholarships

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) has yet again extended its humanitarianism to the town of Soufriere through the issuance of bursaries and scholarships.

This program which has existed successfully for twelve years is intended to facilitate the educational process for top achievers and underprivileged students who would have otherwise been unable to satisfy the cost of attaining a decent education.

Program Coordinator, Mr. Shem Jean, is thrilled with the implementation. “I am very proud of what we have achieved. I have felt privileged in serving the inhabitants of this remarkable town and its environs. To the students, I say, take this gift that we have wholeheartedly given to you and produce fruit”.

This year, some three hundred (300) students were beneficiaries for the upcoming academic year; two hundred and sixty seven (267) were book bursary recipients and thirty three (33) scholarship recipients.

The curtains came down on the program with a closing ceremony on August 29th, 2018 where the top achievers were recognized for their noteworthy performance throughout the years.

Operations Manager, Mr. Franklin Solomon, urged the students to embrace education and its power and show their parents that they ought to invest in them. “My parents did not have the ability to do for me, but when they saw the extent to which I tried, they felt obligated to find it.”

The 2018 top common entrance performer of Soufriere is Ms. Cyan Alfred while the top CXC performer is Ms. Velindel Esnard who obtained 11 ones and 2 twos.

The organization wishes all students a successful academic year.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not for profit organisation located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.