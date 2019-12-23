Don't Miss
SRDF annual staff awards and dinner

By SRDF
December 23, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation held its Annual Staff Awards and Dinner on Thursday, 12th November, 2019, at the Beacon Restaurant.

The event was organized to help recognize staff members who had made exceptional contributions towards aiding the organization in achieving its mandate. As such, various awards were presented to individuals who had been meticulously selected following an extensive period of evaluation.

The different categories of awards and their corresponding recipients are listed below:

The Cleavana Nicholas Long Service Award – Mr. Malcolm Mathurin & Ms. Angel St. Hill
Night Security Of The Year – Mr. John Elivique
Warden Of The Year – Ms. Maria Edward
Janitor Of The Year – Ms. Zepherina Paul
Groundsman Of The Year – Mr. Asha Mathurin
Special Recognition Award: Accounts Department – Ms. Sarah Clement
Accounts Employee Of The Year – Ms. Carsander Phaeton
Night Cashier Of The Year – Ms. Andrea Joseph
Cashier Of The Year – Ms. Alexia St. Aimee
Radio Personality Of The Year – Mr. Vincent Peter
Special Recognition Award: Administration Department – Ms. Soulina Melius
Administrative Employee Of The Year – Ms. Tamancia Francois
Best Sulphur Springs Park Tour Guide – Ms. Angel St. Hill
Best Gros Piton Nature Trail Tour Guide – Ms. Simone Neptial
Deputy Supervisor Of The Year – Mr. Marcus St. Jean
Supervisor Of The Year – Ms. Rawle Louis
Most Improved Employee Of The Year – Ms. Felis St. Brice
Special Performance / Recognition – Ms. Glory Justin
Special Recognition: Projects Employee Of The Year – Mr. Leo Charles
Special Presentation – Mr. Rawle Louis
Employee Of The Year – Mr. Shaneau Augustin

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.

