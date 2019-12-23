SRDF annual staff awards and dinner

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation held its Annual Staff Awards and Dinner on Thursday, 12th November, 2019, at the Beacon Restaurant.

The event was organized to help recognize staff members who had made exceptional contributions towards aiding the organization in achieving its mandate. As such, various awards were presented to individuals who had been meticulously selected following an extensive period of evaluation.

The different categories of awards and their corresponding recipients are listed below:

The Cleavana Nicholas Long Service Award – Mr. Malcolm Mathurin & Ms. Angel St. Hill

Night Security Of The Year – Mr. John Elivique

Warden Of The Year – Ms. Maria Edward

Janitor Of The Year – Ms. Zepherina Paul

Groundsman Of The Year – Mr. Asha Mathurin

Special Recognition Award: Accounts Department – Ms. Sarah Clement

Accounts Employee Of The Year – Ms. Carsander Phaeton

Night Cashier Of The Year – Ms. Andrea Joseph

Cashier Of The Year – Ms. Alexia St. Aimee

Radio Personality Of The Year – Mr. Vincent Peter

Special Recognition Award: Administration Department – Ms. Soulina Melius

Administrative Employee Of The Year – Ms. Tamancia Francois

Best Sulphur Springs Park Tour Guide – Ms. Angel St. Hill

Best Gros Piton Nature Trail Tour Guide – Ms. Simone Neptial

Deputy Supervisor Of The Year – Mr. Marcus St. Jean

Supervisor Of The Year – Ms. Rawle Louis

Most Improved Employee Of The Year – Ms. Felis St. Brice

Special Performance / Recognition – Ms. Glory Justin

Special Recognition: Projects Employee Of The Year – Mr. Leo Charles

Special Presentation – Mr. Rawle Louis

Employee Of The Year – Mr. Shaneau Augustin

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.

