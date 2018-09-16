Spinner Khary Pierre takes a sensational return catch as Trinbago Knight Riders lift third CPL title

(SKY SPORTS) — Khary Pierre’s three-wicket haul followed by Colin Munro’s unbeaten 68 saw Trinbago Knight Riders clinch their second-consecutive Caribbean Premier League title as they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Windies spinner took a sensational return catch as he picked up three wickets in seven balls to dismantle the Warriors’ batting line-up.

Set 148 for victory, Munro struck his sixth half-century of the tournament and became the first player in the history of the competition to score over 500 runs as the Knight Riders cruised home with 15 balls spare.

Trinbago’s dominance in the CPL continued as they sealed their third title in four years but Guyana fell short in the final for a fourth time.

Having opted to bowl first, Ali Khan gave last year’s winners the perfect start as he castled Cameron Delport’s off stump with the first ball of the match.

After the early setback, wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi and Shimron Hetmyer (15) put on a half-century second-wicket partnership before the latter was outfoxed by Fawad Ahmed as his attempted drive off the Australian spinner saw the ball nestle in Dwayne Bravo’s hands at first slip.

It then became the Pierre show as the Windies spinner – who was left out of Trinbago’s side in last year’s final – had Ronchi and Chadwick Walton caught in the same over before dismissing Sherfane Rutherford in incredible style to dismantle Guyana’s middle-order.

Captain Bravo chipped in with two wickets but a series of missed run-out chances helped the Warriors limp to 147-9 from their 20 overs.

Trinbago’s reply got off fast start as Brendon McCullum blazed 39 off 24 balls but was caught at cover off Chris Green going for another big hit.

An impromptu rain delay took the players off the field for an hour-and-a-half but Munro picked up from where he had left off – and although Denesh Ramdin was dismissed after he hit his wicket – the New Zealand batsman smashed six fours and three sixes in his 39-ball innings to take the Knight Riders home in 17.3 overs.