“Spider Cup” set for Oct. 15 in Gros Islet

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Gros Islet football League will be hosting the Grand Launching of the District Rep “Spider Cup on Sunday 15th October at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

Following the Grand Launching and Match Pass at 12.00 pm there will be a Soccer Rama with the registered Teams featuring eight per side.

The Teams taking part in the competition are:

· Royalton Hotel

· Royal St. Lucia Hotel

· Gros Islet Veterans

· Northern United B

· Reduit FC

· Sandals FC

· Gros Islet Police

· KFC GMC United

· Twist Dominators FC

· Massy Stores Northern United A

· Glace GMC

· Monchy

· Northern United C

1st Place will receive $1,000 Dollars Cash. The Competition is sponsored by St. Lucia National Lotteries Authority and the District Representative Hon. Lenard “Spider”Montoute.