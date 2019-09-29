Special police constable and another male busted for handgun in Vieux Fort

Two males including a special police constable were arrested over the weekend in Vieux Fort for possession of a firearm, according to sources.

The firearm, a .45 handgun, was recovered from a vehicle in which the two suspects were travelling in after Vieux Fort police stopped the vehicle and searched it.

The incident occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning, sources said.

A third male was arrested for insulting language towards the officers.

