Special Education Teachers Training Seminar – Jan 28 & 29, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Special Education subsector in Saint Lucia is seeking to find wholesome solutions to a wide range of issues currently affecting the sector, when it hosts a National Training Seminar in Special Education from January 28-29, 2020, at the Finance Administration Centre, Point Seraphine.

The activity, to be held under the theme – FACING THE CHALLENGE with Effective Behaviour Solutions, will train persons who care for learners with challenging behaviours, to provide support in a manner that preserves human dignity, while maximizing opportunities for achievement and self-governance.

The seminar will consist of two (2) days of training for all teachers supporting learners with Special Educational Needs. These include teachers at Special schools, as well as special ed teachers in mainstream schools. A small group of parents will also be in attendance as potential beneficiaries of the training that teachers will receive for continuity of behaviour management.

Education Officer for Special Education Dale St. Juste said some of the issues affecting the sector and will be given attention include the increasing number of learners presenting extreme and complex behaviours that threaten the safety of all persons in the learning environment, including the learner him/herself.

“The decision of the Department of Education to abolish corporal punishment in schools as a means of student behavior management is another issue that will be given attention, as well as the low frequency of joint activities among practitioners in Special Education, despite the emergence of multiple new features in the subsector. A special feature of the seminar will be an open evening session on Tuesday January 28th, 2020 that will focus on corporal punishment,” Mr. St. Juste said.

Titled “Confronting our Legacy of Corporal Punishment”, the session to commence at 6:30pm at the Finance Administration Centre, will feature a lively engagement of issues connected to corporal punishment as a means of behaviour management at school.

Whereas this will be an open event, Mr. St. Juste said, special invitations will be extended to persons and organizations with a vested interest in education, e.g. the National Principals’ Association, the St Lucia Teachers’ Union and the National Youth Council.

