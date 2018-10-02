Don't Miss
Speakers, theme for Saint Lucia’s NWU Congress of Delegates revealed

By NWU
October 2, 2018
Barbados Labour Minister Colin Jordan (left) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

(PRESS RELEASE) — Plans for the 2018 Annual Congress of Delegates of the National Workers Union (NWU) are at an advanced stage.

About one hundred and ten (110) delegates from the eighty-six (86) branches of the National Workers Union throughout the island will participate in the day-long event.

For the first time the Congress of Delegates will be held on a Sunday – Sunday November 4, 2018 at the Royal by Rex Resorts Conference Room at Reduit Beach, Gros Islet.

The chosen theme is “Trade Unions must be included in National Development”.

Our Guest Speakers will be Comrade Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Hon. Colin Jordan MP, Minister of Labour and Social Partnerships Relation in the Barbados Government.

The NWU will soon issue a second bulletin that would cover the details of the Opening and Closed Sessions.

