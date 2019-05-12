Southern members reveal causes of sleepless nights to Chamber of Commerce

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Attendees revealed the critical issues affecting their business operations to the Chamber at a workshop titled “What Keeps You up at Night” hosted at the NSDC in Vieux Fort.

Though the attendee numbers was not as high as the pre-registration numbers, the quality of discussion was in no way compromised as the serious concerns were brought to the fore.

Poor Access to Finance, Human Resource Issues, Quality of Utilities and Quality of Government Services emerged as those issues which most severely affecting the business community in the south of the island.

After participating in a “Jenga” Ice Breaker, attendees threw themselves into the process of identifying and prioritizing concerns and then proposing and agreeing on possible action to be taken to alleviate the challenges identified.

Led by the Executive Director of the Chamber, Brian Louisy, participants were encouraged to work together and debate the concerns regarding their business.

The Session also proved to be an extremely valuable networking forum as members of the business community got the chance to meet a number of colleague business people who they had not met before.

The attendance of three Chamber Board Members at the event and mixer was also noteworthy as Head of the Chamber Membership Committee Cheryl Renwick participated in the entire session.

Meanwhile, President Karen Fontenelle and Director Donna Hinkson were able to join the gathering for the mixer.

The recommendations coming out of the Workshop will inform the work program of the Southern Membership Committee of the Chamber. All of the areas identified at the workshop are consistent with Strategic Mission Driven Areas of the Chamber as articulated in the Chambers’ 2019-2022 Strategic Plan. Thus, it is expected that it will not be too challenging for the Chamber to work with the Committee to tailor more of its work to meet the specific concerns as identified.

A follow-up meeting of the Southern Membership Committee is being planned for early in June where a work plan will be developed and agreed.

Meanwhile, the Chamber wishes to thank Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd., Essential Hardware, Goddard Catering Group, Scotts Sports and Awards and Saintlu Wood Working Ltd., for sponsoring the workshop and Business Mixer which followed.

( 0 ) ( 0 )