Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

South Africa’s national women’s football team to get equal pay as male counterparts

By Jamaica Gleaner
May 25, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share12
+1
12 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — South Africa’s national women’s football team will, for the first time, earn the same amount of bonuses as their male counterparts when they compete at the FIFA World Cup next month.

The decision, which was announced by the head of the South Africa Football Association Danny Jordan, comes amid growing demands by female football players that they receive equal pay as their male counterparts.

Until now, members of South Africa’s senior men’s teams have always earned more in bonuses during qualifiers or at major tournaments while their female counterparts have received considerably less.

“This will go a long way towards closing the pay gap between the men and women footballers in this country and it is a happy day for South African football‚” Jordan was quoted as saying.

Janine van Wyk, captain of the team dubbed “Banyana Banyana”, was happy with the move.

“It is truly amazing as you know that we have been fighting for equality in sport for a long time‚” she said.

According to reports, members of the women’s team will each receive US$22,000 if South Africa progress to the second round of the Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on June 7 in France.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share12
+1
12 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.