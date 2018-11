South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets – Group B

(CMC) – South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their Group B match of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium here Monday night.

Scores:

SRI LANKA 99 for eight off 20 overs (Shashikala Siriwardana 21, Dilani Manodara 20; Shabnim Ismail 3-10)

SOUTH AFRICA 102 for three off 18.3 overs (Marizanne Kapp 38, Dane van Niekerk 33 not out)