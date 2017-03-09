SOURCE: Body of Virgil ‘Virgie’ Roberts has “marks of violence all over”

Police said they are investigating reports that 52-year-old Virgil Roberts, also known as ‘Virgie’, may have been beaten to death during a domestic dispute at a house in Augier Vieux Fort last evening.

A well-placed source told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) this morning that the woman’s boyfriend is currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

The source said the couple lived together in the house where she was found nude and “badly beaten”.

According to the source, police are investigating reports from residents that a domestic dispute occurred before Roberts was found dead on a mattress with “lots of marks of violence all over her body”.

Police have no recent record of domestic disturbance/violence reports for the couple, however based on early investigations, they have been told that domestics disputes among the couple are a “constant” thing, the soure said.

Investigators are hoping that the autopsy – to determine the cause of death – will be conducted by tomorrow if the pathologist is available.

Based on the information gleaned from the autopsy, the deceased woman’s boyfriend and residents, police will determine officially whether Roberts’s death was a homicide or not.

Police received reports of the body’s discovery around 8 p.m., but other emergency officials responded earlier.

Her body was discovered as St. Lucia celebrated International Women’s Day and four days after a Ciceron woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend on her birthday.