BOSL
COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times.
BOSL

SOURCE: Body of Virgil ‘Virgie’ Roberts has “marks of violence all over”

By SNO Staff
March 9, 2017

Police said they are investigating reports that 52-year-old Virgil Roberts, also known as ‘Virgie’, may have been beaten to death during a domestic dispute at a house in Augier Vieux Fort last evening.

A well-placed source told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) this morning that the woman’s boyfriend is currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

The source said the couple lived together in the house where she was found nude and “badly beaten”.

According to the source, police are investigating reports from residents that a domestic dispute occurred before Roberts was found dead on a mattress with “lots of marks of violence all over her body”.

Police have no recent record of domestic disturbance/violence reports for the couple, however based on early investigations, they have been told that domestics disputes among the couple are a “constant” thing, the soure said.

Investigators are hoping that the autopsy – to determine the cause of death – will be conducted by tomorrow if the pathologist is available.

Based on the information gleaned from the autopsy, the deceased woman’s boyfriend and residents, police will determine officially whether Roberts’s death was a homicide or not.

Police received reports of the body’s discovery around 8 p.m., but other emergency officials responded earlier.

Her body was discovered as St. Lucia celebrated International Women’s Day and four days after a Ciceron woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend on her birthday.

(0)(2)
Share54
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 54
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

2 comments

  1. cherry
    March 9, 2017 at 9:29 AM

    She was beating at his home in cantonment quarter of augier ... her house is at pomme Augier. .

    (2)(2)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    March 9, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    castrate these evil men.lose the key on them.

    (11)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.