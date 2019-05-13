Soufriere top group 2 in 50-over cricket

Share This On:

The Saint Lucia National Cricket Association 50-over competition continued with more excitement, featuring a mouthwatering match-up at Mon Repos.

Victory for either team would seal top spot in the group as Soufriere took on the undefeated home team in an exciting encounter on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

After winning the toss, Soufriere decided to take first knock on what looked like a really dry pitch.

Soufriere’s top order would struggle to put on any partnerships together as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. With Soufriere in deep trouble at 91 for the loss of 6 wickets, experienced middle-order batsman Keither Prospere would step to the fold with a well-constructed innings of 81 off 96 balls.

Great support was provided at the other end from all-rounder Shanni Mesmain, who scored an eye-catching 64 off 40 balls which included 4 fours and 6 maximums. A quickfire 22 off 6 balls from Sanjay Pamphile, which comprised of 1 four and 3 maximums, was enough to get Soufriere to a commanding total of 291 all out in 44.3 overs.

Other notable scores for Soufriere: Julian Sylvester with 33 from 19 balls, Denver Didier with 21 of 25 deliveries.

In reply, Mon Repos got off to a brilliant start with a blistering 90 runs off 30 deliveries from Shervin Charles, which included 6 fours and 9 maximums before being caught out in the deep off the bowling of Xystus Emmanuel.

In came in another formidable batsman, former St Lucia captain and Windwards Island player Craig Emmanuel who picked up from where Shervin left off. An aggressive 84 off 47 deliveries before being run out by Shanni Mesmain had the Soufriere bowlers worried. However, the resilience of the Soufriere team remained as some attacking bowling from Sanjay Pamphile would see the middle order crumble. Mon Repos consistently lost wickets and by the 29th over were bowled out for 249 runs.

Sanjay Pamphile took 3 wickets for 42 runs in 4.5 overs, and a wicket apiece for Shanni Mesmain, Xtyus Emmanuel, Kevin Gassie, Kervel Prospere, and Canis Richardson.

In the end, Soufriere won quite comfortably by 42 runs ensuring that they earn the top spot in group 2.

