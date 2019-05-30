Soufriere residents warned to be on lookout for ‘dark, square-face’ gunman

A man who was robbed at gunpoint on his way to Jerusalem waterfalls has disclosed his ordeal on Facebook while warning residents of Soufriere to be on the lookout for the dark-skinned bandit who has a “square face, pointed chin, no facial hair, small dread-locks down to under his shoulders and is 5’6″ tall”.

The victim, 29-year-old Shanir Alfred, who is originally from Choiseul but lives in Castries, took to Facebook on Tuesday, May 28 around 8 p.m. to report on his robbery.

He told St. Lucia News Online that during the robbery, a shot was fired but he was unharmed except for a “few bruises and a cut” he received from holding onto the gun.

Alfred said he was among a group of people who went to the falls, but he “strayed from them a bit” and was nabbed by the gunman who made off with his bag containing a wallet and 100-plus dollars in cash, identification cards, and other cards, along with clothing and a chain.

“I reported the matter to the Soufriere Police Station,” he said, adding that no one has been arrested to date.

Prior to the interview with St. Lucia News Online, he wrote on Facebook: “My fellow facebookers, help me use social media for a worthy purpose. Today I was robbed at gunpoint on my way to the Jerusalem falls. Luckily i got in a scuffle with the assailant and one shot was fired in the scuffle. I was unharmed aside for a few bruises and a cut I received from holding on to the gun.

“I am begging all persons from Soufriere and those who frequent the area to be on the look out for dark skinned man with a square face, pointed chin, no facial hair, 5’6″ tall, small dread locks down to under his shoulders. I know its not much to go on, but he might be frequenting the areas which tourist visit the most in the Toraille area and surroundings. please inform the police if you know anyone who fits this description who most likely has been in trouble with the law..Please i urge you……This is not a hoax or joke. I want this idiot found and his shady business stopped.”

