Soufriere Pitons Lions Club gifts cheque to St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association

PRESS RELEASE – On February 01st 2017, the Soufriere Pitons Lions Club presented the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association with a cheque of six thousand dollars toward the Kids in Sight program.
As ‘crusaders for the blind’’ Lions Clubs International holds vision very dear to its heart and Lions clubs worldwide execute projects that can assist their communities in the area of blindness.
In an effort to lessen the travel and medical expenses of families who have children who suffer from any form of visual impairment, a team of eye surgeons travel to St. Lucia every year to perform surgeries, and check the eyesight of our young island-wide, at no cost.
Every year, Soufriere Pitons Lions Club assists in this project by hosting its annual fundraising Kids in Sight Tea Party in December. This signature project raises funds to assist the doctors in any way as they work during their short stay on the island.
On Wednesday, along with the District Governor Lion Errol Lee MJF and fellow lions island-wide, the club proudly handed over the funds raised to Mr Anthony Avril – the director of the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association, and the Kids in Sight team of surgeons who are currently in St. Lucia.
The club would like thank all its sponsors and patrons of Kids in Sight Tea Party for their continued support over the years.
The Kids in Sight Tea Party is held every first Sunday in December.