Soufriere MP expresses condolences to St. Lucian COVID-19 victim

(St. Lucia News Online) — Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere Herod Stanislas has expressed condolences to the family and friends of Craig Auguste both in Saint Lucia and New York, USA.
Auguste, 32, originally from Soufriere, passed away at a New York hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Relatives said he died as a result of complications from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has so far killed at least 20 Saint Lucians overseas.
In a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, April 15, Stanislas, who is also the minister for physical planning, expressed condolences over Auguste’s “untimely passing”.
“I am extremely sorry to hear about your loss. He has definitely left an indelible impact. Accept my deepest condolences,” reads an image that accompanies the Member of Parliament’s (MP) post.
Meanwhile, funds are being sought via GoFundMe to offset medical and funeral expenses for the family of Auguste. To donate, please CLICK HERE.
