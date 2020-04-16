Don't Miss

Soufriere MP expresses condolences to St. Lucian COVID-19 victim

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

MP Stanislas (left) and Auguste

(St. Lucia News Online) — Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere Herod Stanislas has expressed condolences to the family and friends of Craig Auguste both in Saint Lucia and New York, USA.

Auguste, 32, originally from Soufriere, passed away at a New York hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Relatives said he died as a result of complications from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has so far killed at least 20 Saint Lucians overseas.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, April 15, Stanislas, who is also the minister for physical planning, expressed condolences over Auguste’s “untimely passing”.

“I am extremely sorry to hear about your loss. He has definitely left an indelible impact. Accept my deepest condolences,” reads an image that accompanies the Member of Parliament’s (MP) post.

Meanwhile, funds are being sought via GoFundMe to offset medical and funeral expenses for the family of Auguste. To donate, please CLICK HERE.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Accident/Tragedy

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.