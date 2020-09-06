Soufriere mourns ‘Mansell’

Below is a statement from Herod Stanislas, MP for Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques, on the death of well-known resident Nigel Mondesir, also known as Mansell, on Sunday, Sept. 6. The statement was posted on the MP’s Facebook page.

It is with a heavy heart I pen these words, “The loss of a friend is like that of a limb; time may heal the anguish of the wound, but the loss cannot be repaired.” — Robert Southey.

I offer my deepest condolences on the loss of a father, brother, co-worker and genuine friend, Mr. Nigel Mondesir, affectionately known as Mansell or King Nigel, on his passing today, September 6, 2020.

You were gone without any warning and this despair is difficult to comprehend that you are no longer here with us on this earthly journey. Words are inadequate to express how saddened and grieved we are right now.

We remember Nigel for his many talents and passion, his exuberance and eloquence which brought joy, laughter and satisfaction to many all around the world.

True friends may be apart in distance but never in our hearts, even upon death. The moments shared will always be cherished. Someone so special and gifted like you can never be forgotten. Your name will be spoken from many lips. You will always be in our hearts forever Mansell.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family, colleagues, the people of Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques and with all one way or the other who is affected and impacted by his unforeseen death.

May the comfort of God help each one of us during this difficult period and give us the courage and strength as we move along.

May his Soul Rest in Perpetual Peace. Sleep in Peace my brother.