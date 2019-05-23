Soufriere Mini Stadium under redevelopment

Share This On:

(GIS) — Former FIFA executive, now consultant to FIFA and CONCACAF, Mr. Jim Brown, arrived in Saint Lucia on Wednesday to undertake a tour of the Soufriere Mini Stadium with members of the Saint Lucia Football Association.

The Soufriere Mini Stadium is under redevelopment in order to permit international football and athletics competitions starting in 2019.

To ensure the venue design meets the requirements for international competitions, consultant to FIFA and CONCACAF, Mr. Jim Brown, has agreed to assist the design team and the Government of Saint Lucia by providing advice on how to properly prepare the stadium for eventual CONCACAF approvals.

The planned upgrades include the installation of a FIFA Quality Pro (two-star) synthetic turf system by Shaw Sports Turf, that is designed to meet FIFA/CONCACF international match competition requirements; pitch lighting; a scoreboard system; press and broadcast positions; grandstands; dressing rooms; a media center and a ticket booth, among others.

The tour will be held at 10 a.m. on May 23, and led by President Cooper and the staff of the Football Association. A conference will follow.

