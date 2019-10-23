Soufriere men charged for killing policeman’s son, attempted murder of another male

Share This On:

Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting incident in Soufriere earlier this month that left the son of a policeman dead and another male injured, police said in a press briefing on Tuesday, October 22.

Police Press Officer, Acting Corporal Ann Joseph, told reporters that 25-year-old Noah Alex Valcin, alias Alleck, of Baron’s Drive, Soufriere, and 26-year-old Scion Gills of New Development, Soufriere were on Friday, October 18 “charged for causing the death of Shalomn Cyril and the attempted murder of Sheldon Lucien”.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, on Bridge Street in Soufriere.

Joseph said Valcin and Gills appeared in court where they were ordered remanded into police custody until their next court appearance on November 27, 2019.

According to reports reaching St. Lucia News Online, shots were fired after a fight broke out during an event in Soufriere.

Witnesses claimed that the deceased, Shalomn Cyril, 19, was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There were witnesses. Almost everyone who was there saw what happened and who did it. So sad because he was not involved at all in the altercation that occurred,” one alleged witness wrote on social media.

Cyril’s father, Sheldon Leon, a member of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, said he is determined to get justice for his son.

“Rest in peace Shalomn but I will not rest even if it has to cost me my life. Justice for Shalomn Justice I will not rest,” he wrote on his Facebook profile page.

A candle vigil for Shalomn Cyril is scheduled to be held on November 1 at Fond Bernier Park in Soufriere, starting at 5 p.m., Danny Cyril announced on Facebook.

