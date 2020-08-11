Soufriere man caught with gun, ammunition

Soufriere man caught with gun, ammunition
(St. Lucia News Online) — A Soufriere man who was caught with a gun and several rounds of ammunition has been formally charged, police confirmed Tuesday, August 11.

Police said Sean Simon, also known as Sean Bell, of Wingsville, Soufriere was charged with the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition when they carried out a search warrant at his residence on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

The lawmen recovered a firearm, a magazine and five rounds of ammunition.

Simon was remanded in police custody until Wednesday, August 12.

