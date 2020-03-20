Soufriere jetties to be closed tomorrow

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) wishes to inform the general public that due to restrictions established by the National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC), the Soufriere Jetties, which include the boardwalk and the main jetty, will be closed after 5 p.m. daily.
This course of action is set to take effect from tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, 2020 until further notice. This is necessary to reduce the possible transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Soufriere Foundation extends apologies to its valuable customers and urges everyone to exercise caution.
