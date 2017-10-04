Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Soufriere Hospital receives IV pumps

October 4, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – Soufriere Hospital is the recipient of two (2) IV Pumps donated by  the Daniel Esnard Foundation of Team Unite.

The Team Unite Foundation is from Morne La Croix in Soufriere has been in existence since 2013.  The funds to purchase these pumps were donated by  Peter and Helen Rushmore from Scotland.

IV pumps also called infusion pumps are capable of delivering fluids in large or small doses, and may be used to deliver nutrients or medication, such as insulin, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers to patients.

Officer in-charge at the Soufriere Hospital Nurse Candilia Wilson-Altenor  stated that the IV pumps will be used primarily in the emergency room, maternity and primary healthcare sections of the Soufriere Hospital.

She expressed their gratitude to Team Unite and the Rushmore’s for this generous and much needed Donation.

