Soufriere health and medical services are centralized once again

Healthcare workers and Clients in Soufriere and Environs can once again obtain public health services in a centralized location.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has brought total closure to the displacement of Soufriere’s health and medical services. Public health services under one roof were compromised at the Soufriere Hospital due to a fire on the 2nd of December 2017, which destroyed part of the facility. Alicia Alexander is the Principal Nursing Officer at the Soufriere Hospital.

“I am extremely happy that the Soufriere Hospital is now back in full operation. Phase 1 move back to the hospital included the moving over of our PHC unit and that happened earlier in July. This was supposed to be followed by the moving of our phase 2 which includes our urgent care services which was being held at the Etangs wellness Centre on a 24hr basis These services has now been moved back to Soufriere Hospital and we are now in full operation. Both staff and clients are really happy they are elated that we are now centrally located and under one roof and that our urgent care services are have now been returned to Soufriere Hospital.”

Alexander added that resumption to normalcy would not have been easy without the aid and collaboration of many.

“The Ministry of Health and wellness wishes to thank members of Soufriere as well as its environs. We also thank the Parish of Soufriere, the Etangs Wellness Centre for your patience, cooperation, understanding and unwavering support while our health facility experienced this untimely ordeal”.

The Principal Nursing Officer for Soufriere said that with the renovated facility, the Health team is more than ready to live up to the Ministry’s slogan which states, “Quality Health Care For Life.”