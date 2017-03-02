Soufriere Foundation repairs Les Etangs road

PRESS RELEASE – The Soufriere Foundation has made the Les Etangs -Fond Gens Libre Road more navigable for residents, commuters and vehicles frequenting the route.

The road, which is the main thoroughfare to the Fond Gens Libre community, is used by tour operators to gain access to the Gros Piton Nature Trail on a daily basis and had been in a poor condition for an extended period of time.

According to the Project Officer of the organization, Malcolm Mathurin, “The road is very narrow and had deteriorated over time.”

The road repairs which commenced on Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 and was facilitated through a self help initiative and saw the construction of four road railings, potholing and the erection of safety signs.

The resources for the project were made available by the Soufriere Foundation with the labor force comprising of employees of the organization and residents of the surrounding communities. District representatives for both Soufriere and Choiseul also made up part of the work force contingent in a show of support for the initiative.

Gros Piton Nature Trail Supervisor, Mervin Heliodore, was thrilled to see the works completed and applauded the works done. “I must say the Foundation is doing a good job, the road is much better now, the taxi drivers were complaining and now the potholes are blocked.”

Residents of the community have since echoed their satisfaction with the road works and expressed gratitude to the project sponsor (Soufriere Foundation) and those who came out to assist.

The road rehabilitation was completed in its entirety on Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017.

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.