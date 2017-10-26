Soufriere Foundation cancels charity concert

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Soufriere Foundation regrettably announces the cancellation of the Annou Leve Dominique charity concert slated for Saturday, October 26th, 2017 at the Sulphur Springs Park.

All those having purchased tickets will be refunded on its return; tickets can be returned to the Senior Cashier at the organization’s Bay Street Office from Friday, October 27th, 2017.

Again the organization deeply regrets all inconveniences this may have caused.