Soufriere FM gives back for Christmas 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) – The S.R.D.F has been engaged in an exercise of benevolence, which is synonymous with this time of year. On Christmas Eve, the staff of the radio station, 88.5 Soufriere FM along with their colleagues of the Corporate Communications department visited different areas within Soufriere, mainly the less fortunate, to spread some genuine cheer by handing out gifts.

This activity performs the dual function of highlighting one of the organization’s mandate and expresses much gratitude to the public for their continued support throughout the years.

Radio Station Coordinator, Ms. Lencia Mathurin, said that the organization is delighted that we can bring some measure of relief to some people. She further remarked that while the SRDF may not be able to do this for everyone, it gives the organization immense pleasure to know that it was able to some measure of cheer to someone’s Christmas.

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.

