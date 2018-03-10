Soufriere cops to get new sleeping quarters

The sleeping quarters of officers attached to the Soufriere Police Station will soon be relocated.

The sleeping quarters is currently housed upstairs Archie’s building which is located obliquely opposite the Soufriere Police Station on Bay Street. It was relocated there last February after the police station was deemed a “serious health hazard” by a health and safety officer of the Labour Department. The problem had reportedly already begun to affect the health of the officers.

However, the bottom floor of the police station continues to be used for policing duties.

According to law enforcement officers, their sleeping quarters will be relocated upstairs the old Bank of St. Lucia Building on Bridge Street because the first floor of Archie’s building will soon be transformed into a bar.

“When the bar becomes operational, we expect there to be a lot of noise… obscene language by drunkards and other activities which will disturb our sleep,” a law enforcement officer told this reporter, on condition of anonymity.

Commissioner of Police Severin Moncherry has already assessed the condition of the sleeping quarters where the officers currently occupy.

About 35 officers are stationed at the Soufriere Police Station.

Archie’s building is located in an area where there is always a hive of social activities, especially on weekends.

Work has already begun on the old Bank of St. Lucia Building to relocate the officers who say they are eager to be relocated.

In the meantime, the officers have no idea when rehabilitation work on the Soufriere Police Station will commence.