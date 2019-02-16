Soufriere contestant wins Miss Independence 2019 title

Share This On:

(SNO) — Miss Soufriere Sancia Charlemagne has won the Miss Independence 2019 pageant held at the National Cultural Centre in Castries on Friday evening. The results were revealed a few minutes before 1 a.m.

Charlemagne tallied 435 points after winning four categories: Miss Congeniality, talent, promotional speech and evening wear.

Timiqua Bursharn Deterville, representing Dennery/North, scored a total of 377 points to win first runner-up (second-place).

Tunisha Lansiquot, representing Anse La Raye/Canaries, scored 372 points to win second runner-up (third place). She also won the swimwear category.

Tunisia President, representing Micoud, scored 357 points to win third runner-up (fourth place).

Miss Photogenic was won by Kieara Leon who represented Babonneau.

Each of the 10 contestants received a trophy for their participation.

The other contestants were Kamani Alphonse, Gros Islet; Keahni Hippolyte, Castries/South East; Trish Placide, Laborie; Kershel Bousquet, Castries/East, and Jenny Joseph, Castries/North.

The pageant was staged by a sub-committee of the Independence 40 organizing committee.

Fortuna Belrose, minister for culture, in an earlier report, said the pageant has created a platform of opportunity for young women across the island and has involved the various councils in the selection process.

“Last year we staged a wonderful event…” she said. “We saw some of the contestants from the Miss Independence pageant also participating in the National Carnival Queen pageant and one of them Miss Choiseul Earlyca Frederick, eventually winning that pageant.”

She added: “The process of selection has also helped us to capture the essence of the theme for Independence 40, ‘All in, our journey, our future’, as it aﬀorded young ladies from all over Saint Lucia the opportunity to participate and become involved in something that is quite meaningful.”

Last year’s Miss Independence pageant was won by Kurnisha Augustus from Dennery. She received a Monroe College scholarship worth EC$15,000, a trip to Martinique and a cheque of $3,000, among other prizes.