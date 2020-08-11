Soufriere Beach Park to re-open

By Soufriere Regional Development Foundation

(PRESS RELEASE) – After a five-month hiatus due to the debilitating fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF), in consultation with vendors operating at the Soufriere Beach Park, has decided to officially open the facility on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

“It is something that many families have been clamoring about; people are looking for a get-away, all the while enjoying the many delectable offerings and the refreshing concoctions offered at the establishment, “said Mr. Franklin Solomon, general manager of the SRDF.

Mr. Solomon further indicated that prerequisite measures were taken to ensure that all necessary protocols were in place to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not-for-profit organization located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region.

The organization, which was established in 1993, generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.