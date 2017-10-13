Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Son accused of decapitating mom may have charges dropped

By New York Post
October 13, 2017
(NEW YORK POST) – An illegal immigrant accused of beheading his mother in March may have the charges against him dropped, a local television station reported.

Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machado, 18, has been accused of beheading his 35-year-old mother at their home in North Carolina on March 6.

WNCN reported a judge is expected to sign an order that will drop the first degree murder charges against him after he ruled he’s not mentally competent to stand trial.

After Funes-Machado allegedly decapitated his mother, Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machado, he walked out of his home “carrying a knife in one hand and a severed human head in the other,” an affidavit reportedly stated.

The man reportedly told a 911 dispatcher he stabbed his mother “like eight times,” left the knife “in her mouth” and beheaded her “because I felt like it,” according to an earlier report from WNCN.

Funes-Machado was described in March as a “pretty profoundly disturbed young man” by a public defender, who, according to a family friend, said he was “very isolated.”

Boyd Sturges, attorney for Funes-Machado, said that if there comes a time when his client is found to be competent to stand trial, he’ll be re-charged.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed in March that Funes-Machado is in the country illegally, and is originally from Honduras.

If the judge signs the order, Funes-Machado will reportedly be involuntarily committed to an unknown facility in the town of Butner, around 20 minutes away from Durham.

Until then, Funes-Machado is being held at Central Prison in Raleigh.

 

