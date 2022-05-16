Hate Crime, motivated by racism, is still very alive and well in the United States, with white youth being nurtured to detest and kill black people. Payton Gendron, only 18 years, opened deadly gunfire on black people on Saturday 14th May, in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 of them, before handing himself to the police.

Payton traveled 200 miles, dressed in military gear, to get to the supermarket, to carry out a shocking and hideous act, leaving residents in Buffalo and the wider black community in total shock. His hate for black people extended across the Atlantic to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, describing him as a “Pakistani Muslim invader” who needs to be “removed.”

The local county Sheriff John Garcia has described the shooting as pure evil, while New York governor Kathy Hochul called for a Payton to spend the rest of his days “behind bars.” President Biden was quick and clear in condemning the shooting, referring to it as a racist attack.

Payton has been charged within hours of his arrest with first-degree murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The local response to this heinous crime has already resulted in more residents taking up arms to defend themselves.