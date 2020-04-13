Don't Miss

Somali state minister dies from coronavirus

By Al Jazeera News
April 13, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Somali governmend has confirmed 21 cases of coronavirus infections, which include several government employees [Feisal Omar/Reuters]

(AL JAZEERA NEWS) – The justice minister of Somalia’s autonomous Hirshabelle state, Khalif Mumin Tohow, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the second recorded death in the country.

Tohow died on Sunday in Mogadishu’s Martini hospital a day after he tested positive for COVID-19 in the town of Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle.

Ali Gudlawe Hussein, vice president of Hirshabelle, confirmed his death.

According to local media, Tohow, who was Somali-British, travelled to the United Kingdom in February before he came back to the Horn of Africa nation.

Somalia registered its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday.

The patient was a 58-year-old man, Minister of Health Fawziya Abikar Nur said in a Tweet without giving additional details.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country has 21 confirmed coronavirus cases, including several government employees.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

International News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.