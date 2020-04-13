Somali state minister dies from coronavirus

Share This On:
Tohow died on Sunday in Mogadishu’s Martini hospital a day after he tested positive for COVID-19 in the town of Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle.
Ali Gudlawe Hussein, vice president of Hirshabelle, confirmed his death.
According to local media, Tohow, who was Somali-British, travelled to the United Kingdom in February before he came back to the Horn of Africa nation.
Somalia registered its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday.
The patient was a 58-year-old man, Minister of Health Fawziya Abikar Nur said in a Tweet without giving additional details.
According to the Ministry of Health, the country has 21 confirmed coronavirus cases, including several government employees.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
International News
- Diagnosed with the coronavirus, 32-year-old L.A. woman dies next day
- Italy reports lowest daily virus death toll in over three weeks
- Pastor Tony Spells says 1,300 attend Easter Service, keeps ’em off cam, though
- China sees 108 new coronavirus cases – its highest daily tally for more than five weeks – amid fears of a second wave of the disease
- US: Six people shot at “large” house party during coronavirus lockdown
- China imposes restrictions on research into origins of coronavirus
- Trump: Visa sanctions for countries that delay or refuse to accept deportees — amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Nearly 13,500 American Airlines pilots and flight attendants agree to voluntary leave or early retirement
- UK PM Boris Johnson released from hospital