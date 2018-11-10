Solid batting effort propels Aussies to victory

Share This On:

(CMC) – Australia’s top three batters all made significant contributions as they easily defeated Pakistan by 52 runs to make a winning start to their ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia posted a competitive 165 for five off 20 overs, with openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney both scoring 48, while captain Meg Lanning chipped in with 41.

In their run chase Pakistan never mounted a serious challenge, eventually being limited to 113 for eight of their allotted 20 overs.

Australia owed their eventual total to a rapid 72-run opening stand between Healy and Mooney, with the two scoring at almost ten runs an over.

Healy was especially aggressive, needing just 29 balls to reach her total, while smashing eight boundaries and one six.

While it took Mooney 39 balls to make the same score, she smashed six boundaries during her stay at the crease.

By the time Healy lost her wicket at the end of the eighth over, Australia were well on their way to posting a big score.

Lanning joined Mooney and while the run rate significantly slowed down, the two kept the scoreboard ticking.

Mooney too fell two runs of a deserved half-century, but the skipper and Ashleigh Gardner carried the momentum until both were dismissed in the dying stages.

Pakistan never got going,with Megan Schutt accounting for the wicket of Ayesha Zafar off the last ball of the first over to leave the score two for one.

Umaima Sohail was then run out for 20, with Nahida Khan (9), captain Javeria Khan (9), Nida Dar (4) and Aliya Riaz (1) all falling in quick succession, as Pakistan slumped to 74 for six.

It was a position from which they would not recover, despite Sana Mir’s fighting unbeaten 20 from 21 balls.

RESULT: Australia defeat Pakistan by 52 runs – Group B

PROVIDENCE, Guyana, Nov 9, CMC – Australia defeated Pakistan by 52 runs in their Group B encounter in the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup at the Providence Cricket Stadium here Friday.

Scores:

AUSTRALIA 165 for five off 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 48, Beth Mooney 48, Meg Lanning 41; Aliya Riaz 2-25, Nashra Sandhu 2-43).

PAKISTAN 113 for eight off 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 26; Megan Schutt 2-13, Georgia Wareham 2-18).