SOL St Lucia wins multi-million dollar fuel contract in the BVI: report

(VIRGIN ISLANDS NEWS ONLINE) – The British Virgin Islands’ Electricity Corporation (BVIEC), has awarded a major fuel contract to SOL St Lucia Limited (Ltd), to supply the government run utility with fuel and lubricants for the next five years.

According to information obtained, by Virgin Islands News Online, SOL St Lucia Ltd, has also been awarded the contract to supply diesel fuel and petroleum for BVIEC’s fleet of vehicles, while Delta Petroleum will provide the lubricating products.

SOL St Lucia Ltd had proposed in their bid of July 2018, to provide fuel for the entire BVIEC vehicle fleet for $467,992.

SOL had further proposed to supply lubricating oil to the BVIEC for $1,285,555 and diesel fuel for the Henry Wilfred Smith Power Station, on Tortola and the Anegada Power Station, at a cost of $88,145,137.

It’s SOL this time

On the other hand, Delta Petroleum (Caribbean Ltd), proposed to provide fuel for the BVIEC’s vehicle fleet at a cost of $481,415.

In addition to provide lubricating oil, the company had provided two separate bids.

Delta Petroleum in its July 2018, bid, proposed to use either ‘MobilGard Oil’ at $922,259 or ‘Castrol Oil’ for $887,242.

In their bid to supply diesel fuel, Delta had proposed a cost of $91,928,488.

The contract to provide fuel for the engines at Pockwood Pond Power Plant has been awarded to SOL St. Lucia Limited.